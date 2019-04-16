1,000 Shares in Clorox Co (CLX) Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Clorox by 48,033.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,063,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,555,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,074,000 after acquiring an additional 752,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after acquiring an additional 335,835 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.21.

In related news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

