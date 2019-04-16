1,000 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2,028.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,071,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,021,260 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $3,935,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $24.18 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

NYSE:COG opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “1,000 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/1000-shares-in-cabot-oil-gas-co-cog-acquired-by-paragon-capital-management-llc.html.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.