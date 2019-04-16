$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings Inc (POST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Post reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $114.00 target price on Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Post to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.63.

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 134,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.71 per share, with a total value of $12,964,845.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,659,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,235,254.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 35,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $3,495,051.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,692,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,153,557. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 170,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,488,054. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Post by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,805,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,437,000 after purchasing an additional 231,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,573,000 after acquiring an additional 149,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Post by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,758,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,573,000 after acquiring an additional 149,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Post by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,439,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Post by 8,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,324 shares during the period.

Post stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.49. 5,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Post has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.