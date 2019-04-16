-$0.93 EPS Expected for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.88). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($3.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Several analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer set a $81.00 price target on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $50,137,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,399,911 shares of company stock worth $100,817,770 over the last 90 days. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

MRTX traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.10. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

