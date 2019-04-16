$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.91. Tupperware Brands also posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 114.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $505.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $95,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman E V. Goings bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $99,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,461.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,887 shares of company stock worth $295,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 112,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

