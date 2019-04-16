$0.62 EPS Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. United Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 30.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other news, President Richard M. Adams, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $561,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3,011.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,291,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250,288 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.51%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

