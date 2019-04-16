$0.56 EPS Expected for Antero Resources Corp (AR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.71. Antero Resources reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,408. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $102,073.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,893,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

