-$0.51 EPS Expected for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (SBPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $8.82 on Friday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBPH. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 549,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 141,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 141,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 120,809 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.