$0.48 EPS Expected for Campbell Soup (CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a positive return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

CPB opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,757,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,348,000 after buying an additional 221,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,816,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,794,000 after buying an additional 440,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,723,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,812,000 after buying an additional 446,435 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,846,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

