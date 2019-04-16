-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Liquidity Services also posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. BidaskClub raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

In related news, insider James M. Rallo sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $34,012.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at $34,012.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $70,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 22NW LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 253,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 72,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,581,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 65,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,581,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 65,153 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 71,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,102. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.16. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

