$0.11 EPS Expected for Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Weyerhaeuser reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of WY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 1,600,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,461 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,904,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,258,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,032,000 after acquiring an additional 711,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.