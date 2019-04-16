$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kinross Gold reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

KGC opened at $3.50 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of -0.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 326,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 67,680 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,496,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after acquiring an additional 411,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 11,207.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,736,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,603,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

