Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE: ZOM) is one of 546 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Competitors 4498 12931 27575 991 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.22%. Given Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) N/A -$16.65 million -1.93 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Competitors $2.17 billion $229.91 million -3.89

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN). Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) N/A -446.39% -309.37% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Competitors -1,776.08% -105.48% -28.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.3% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) rivals beat Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs. It is also developing ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies; ZM-006, a transdermal gel formulation of methimazole targeting hyperthyroidism in cats; and ZM-011, a transdermal gel formulation of fluoxetine for the treatment of feline behavioral disorders, such as inappropriate urination. The company has a collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy assays and related consumables for the detection of cancer in companion animals; and with Seraph Biosciences, Inc. for development and commercialization of novel pathogen detection system. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.