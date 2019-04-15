Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.28 per share, with a total value of $61,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $295,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Syed A. Jafry acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.52 per share, with a total value of $241,626.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,994. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $149.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh-shares-bought-by-calamos-advisors-llc.html.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.