Zacks: OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) Given $18.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OFS Credit an industry rank of 34 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

OCCI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.70. 22,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,585. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

