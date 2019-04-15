Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xylem (XYL) to “Hold”

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xylem believes that solid sales in utilities, industrial and commercial end-markets will benefit its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. This along with pricing and productivity initiatives will continue to boost profitability. For 2019, the company anticipates adjusted earnings of $3.20-$3.40 per share, up 11-18% year over year at the mid-point. Revenues are projected to increase 2-4% year over year to $5.3-$5.4 billion, with organic sales increasing 4-6% on the back of strengthening end-markets. However, material price inflation on account of tariffs might dent bottom-line performance. Also, foreign exchange headwind also remains a cause of concern, with 5 cents per share of headwinds expected in 2018. Year to date, the company's shares have underperformed the industry and also look relatively overvalued.”

Several other analysts have also commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of XYL opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Xylem has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $41,611.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,492,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,933 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 5,057.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

