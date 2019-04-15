Zacks Investment Research Lowers Riot Blockchain (RIOT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.02. Riot Blockchain has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 490,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Riot Blockchain by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riot Blockchain by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,344 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.