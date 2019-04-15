Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vodafone Group (VOD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vodafone Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

