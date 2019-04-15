Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Stephens set a $26.00 target price on Spirit of Texas Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of STXB opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 14.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

