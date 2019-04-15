Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.