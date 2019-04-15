Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PJT Partners (PJT) to Sell

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PJT Partners news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $202,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,666,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $181,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 183,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.