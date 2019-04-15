Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Legacy Housing (LEGH) to Sell

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

LEGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oak Ridge Finl. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of LEGH opened at $10.22 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $236.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides services for the transport of mobile homes; offers wholesale financing services to dealers and mobile home parks; and provides retail financing services to consumers.

