Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Sell

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastman Chemical faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation. Moreover, demand for its specialty products in China is weak due to the trade conflict. Unfavorable currency swings and higher pension costs are other headwinds that are denting the company’s performance. It is also exposed to certain challenges in the fiber business.”

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EMN. Nomura raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.75. 19,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,240. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.