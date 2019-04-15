Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASML (ASML) to Sell

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Liberum Capital upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ASML from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.80.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $199.84. 389,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,621. ASML has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in ASML by 1,064.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

