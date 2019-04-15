Zacks: Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (CCM) Given $3.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Concord Medical Services stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $113.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

