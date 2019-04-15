Zacks: Brokerages Expect Symantec Co. (SYMC) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Symantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Symantec posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Symantec will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Symantec.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Symantec had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

SYMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

In other news, VP Matthew Charles Brown sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $118,106.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Cappellanti-Wolf sold 18,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $422,299.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,116,703 shares of company stock worth $26,033,682. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Symantec by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Symantec by 133.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Symantec stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $24.41. 3,910,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,539. Symantec has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

