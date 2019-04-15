Zacks: Brokerages Expect ITUS Corporation (ANIX) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ITUS’s earnings. ITUS reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITUS will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ITUS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

NYSE ANIX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.27. 49,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,299. ITUS has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

