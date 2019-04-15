Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cango Inc – (CANG) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $46.71 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,687,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Primavera Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Cango by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,243,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Cango stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 3.04. Cango has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

