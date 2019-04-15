Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc (BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $2,940,443.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,676.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $223,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $659,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,286 shares of company stock worth $7,399,039 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,805,993,000 after buying an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 470,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,570,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,615,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,073,000 after acquiring an additional 136,476 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $82.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

