Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wipro Limited (WIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Wipro from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $4.33 on Monday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

