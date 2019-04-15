Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report sales of $856.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.00 million and the highest is $873.90 million. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $855.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 21.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. B. Riley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, December 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.59.

Shares of URBN opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $693,672.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 18,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $598,339.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $664,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 971,424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

