Zacks: Analysts Expect Guess?, Inc. (GES) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Guess? reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Guess? had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on GES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,317,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,762,000 after acquiring an additional 201,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,839,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,965,000 after buying an additional 104,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,839,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,965,000 after buying an additional 104,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $22,055,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 764,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 225,201 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GES traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 77,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,291. Guess? has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.