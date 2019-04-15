Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. Northern Oil and Gas reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.29 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NOG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,539. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

