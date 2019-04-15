Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nlight Inc (LASR) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Nlight posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.64 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,657. The company has a market capitalization of $863.26 million and a P/E ratio of 73.59. Nlight has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

In related news, major shareholder Sixth Mdv Partners, L.L.C. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $29,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,309 shares of company stock worth $5,671,795.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Nlight by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,432,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 564,496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Nlight during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nlight by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nlight during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

