Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (IRBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.74. iRobot posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Sidoti cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 7,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $807,293.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 16,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $1,995,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,146,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,890 shares of company stock worth $12,127,939. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,787,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.73. iRobot has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $132.88.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

