Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Eagle Bancorp Montana posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBMT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EBMT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 144,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

