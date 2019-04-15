Yum China (YUMC) Upgraded by OTR Global to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) to a positive rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Yum China had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Ted Lee sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $92,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,863 shares in the company, valued at $76,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,095. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Yum China by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Yum China by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.