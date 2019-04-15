YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on YRCW. ValuEngine lowered YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. TheStreet raised YRC Worldwide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 4.75. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

