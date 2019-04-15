Yellow Cake (YCA) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:YCA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 220 ($2.87). The stock had a trading volume of 140,251 shares. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 193 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.