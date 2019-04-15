Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Position Reduced by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 172,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,062. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

