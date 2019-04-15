X8X Token (X8X) Price Hits $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

X8X Token (CURRENCY:X8X) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One X8X Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, X8X Token has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. X8X Token has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,142.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00383395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.01379294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00215832 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001590 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005973 BTC.

X8X Token’s launch date was December 6th, 2017. X8X Token’s total supply is 85,240,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,507,341 tokens. X8X Token’s official Twitter account is @x8currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . X8X Token’s official website is x8currency.com . X8X Token’s official message board is medium.com/x8currency . The Reddit community for X8X Token is /r/X8_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

X8X Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X8X Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X8X Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X8X Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

