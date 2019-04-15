Workiva Inc (WK) CEO Sells $1,290,250.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,290,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,252,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE WK opened at $51.75 on Monday. Workiva Inc has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.13.
Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Workiva by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Workiva by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.
