WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce sales of $206.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.47 million and the highest is $208.77 million. WNS posted sales of $198.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $794.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $791.83 million to $796.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $871.57 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $889.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WNS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of WNS to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in WNS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 89,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in WNS by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WNS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,501,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 83,054 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WNS by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 911,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 151,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in WNS by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,634. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.