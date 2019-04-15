Wink (WINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Wink has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Wink has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00047041 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003749 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Wink Coin Profile

Wink (WINK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Wink Coin Trading

Wink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

