William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the retailer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of BBBY opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In related news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 263,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 66,359 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,193,000 after buying an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

