Willdan Group (WLDN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Willdan Group has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $39.19.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.80 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 402,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.