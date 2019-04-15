White Standard 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (WSD)

White Standard (CURRENCY:WSD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, White Standard has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One White Standard token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00019130 BTC on major exchanges. White Standard has a market capitalization of $432,623.00 and $26.00 worth of White Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00382529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.01369486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00217444 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001591 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005963 BTC.

White Standard Token Profile

White Standard’s total supply is 439,402 tokens. The Reddit community for White Standard is /r/WhiteStandard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . White Standard’s official website is thewhitecompanyus.com . White Standard’s official Twitter account is @TheWcomp

Buying and Selling White Standard

White Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as White Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire White Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy White Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

