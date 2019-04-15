WHITBREAD PLC/S (WTBDY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

About WHITBREAD PLC/S

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

