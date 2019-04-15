WHITBREAD PLC/S (WTBDY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $17.12.
About WHITBREAD PLC/S
