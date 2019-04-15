Weybosset Research & Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Kopin Co. (KOPN) Stock

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 142,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kopin by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,239,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 245,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,665,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 780,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KOPN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.32 price target for the company.

Kopin stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. 6,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,784. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 142.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 167,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $191,076.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

