Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises about 3.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10,975.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,125 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INGR traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,318. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $87.02 and a twelve month high of $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Group cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

